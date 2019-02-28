Hartlepool United striker Luke James handed international call

Luke James has been named in the England C squad for next month's clash with Wales.

James has received his second international call, having been forced to pull out of Paul Fairclough's squad earlier this season.

While not his best campaign for goals, James has proved popular with Pools fans for his excellent work rate in the final third.

James, who missed last weekend's defeat to Bromley with a hamstring problem, has scored just twice since returning to Pools for a third spell.

England C take on their Welsh counterparts at Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday, March 19.

The game is sandwiched in between Pools' trip to Barnet and their home clash with current National League leaders Wrexham.

Fairclough has named a 16-man squad, with the group set to meet up in Manchester after club fixtures on Saturday, March 16.

The England C side will train at Bury in preparation for the game.

Full squad: Ryan Huddart (Boreham Wood), Ben Killip (Braintree Town), Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient), Daniel Jones (Barrow), Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield), Jon Mellish (Gateshead), Luke Trotman (Darlington), Ryan Croasdale (AFC Fylde), James Hardy (AFC Fylde), Greg Olley (Gateshead), Thomas Walker (Salford City) Edward Williams (Kidderminster Harriers), Brandon Goodship (Weymouth), Luke James (Hartlepool United), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient), Alfie Pavey (Dover Athletic).