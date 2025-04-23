Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Hartlepool United takeover news.

The interim board at Hartlepool United have provided an update on the ongoing takeover process - with an updated timescale.

On Wednesday afternoon, a statement, revealed that the owner Raj Singh remains committed to selling the club and that ‘due processes’ are still ongoing with potential takeover parties - including those who had offers accepted approximately 6 weeks ago. It was initially hoped that a takeover would be concluded prior to the end of the season but with just two games to go, that is now ‘highly unlikely’ according to the latest update from the interim board.

The update stressed the current interim board and club staff will continue to ensure the day-to-day running of the club is managed effectively, though clearly the clock is ticking. And to that end the club has asked fans to show their backing when the season ticket details for next season are released on Thursday, particularly around early bird tickets.

The statement added: “It is important to note that the revenue generated from season tickets (and all commercial income activities) will be ringfenced and only used within the club to maintain operations beyond the end of season. The current owner has made formal commitment to endorse and uphold this point.

“The ability to continue club operations in a ‘business as usual’ manner across season ticket, retail, hospitality, and sponsorships will be crucial in providing an extended timeline and a stable platform with aim of completing a takeover transaction.”

There was also confirmation in the statement of a ‘fixed no-increase pricing structure for standard season tickets’ - plus a further reduced early bird price option.

The Hartlepool United club statement in full

“Following the update to supporters on the 4th April, the Interim Board would like to provide further information on the takeover as well as club operations and the 2025/26 Season Ticket release.

“The owner, Mr Singh has reiterated that he will honour his commitment to fund key club operations including player and staff wages until the last game of this season. Due processes are still ongoing with potential takeover parties including those who had offers accepted approximately 6 weeks ago. Mr Singh has stressed that he is committed to stepping away from HUFC and is not in any way holding up matters.

“Given the short timescale to the end of the season, it is now highly unlikely that any takeover will be complete before the current owner deadline is reached. It is obviously crucial that the club continues to operate beyond the season end and the interim board and club staff will continue to work hard to manage day to day operations effectively.

“With this in mind, we will be asking our fans for their support as we release the 2025/26 Season Tickets tomorrow, particularly with purchases of early bird offers. It is important to note that the revenue generated from Season Tickets (and all commercial income activities) will be ringfenced and only used within the club to maintain operations beyond the end of season. The current owner has made formal commitment to endorse and uphold this point.

“The ability to continue club operations in a ‘business as usual’ manner across Season Ticket, Retail, Hospitality, and Sponsorships will be crucial in providing an extended timeline and a stable platform with aim of completing a takeover transaction.

“Collectively, we are asking for everyone to come together “United as One” and to show potential investors and owners how valuable Hartlepool United is, to the fantastic fanbase, at the core of the community, and we ask that you join us on this journey if you are able to do so.

“A full communication will follow in due course with Season Ticket options including a fixed no-increase pricing structure for standard season tickets and a further reduced early bird price option. Further updates will be provided in due course.”