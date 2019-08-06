Hartlepool United team news and fitness updates ahead of Halifax Town trip
Hartlepool United will be sweating over the fitness of Peter Kioso after the right-back sat out the opening day defeat against Sutton United.
Right-back Kenton Richardson was forced off through injury and Kioso’s absence on the bench meant midfielder Gus Mafuta has to switch to the full-back position.
The 20-year-old will be assessed at The Shay ahead of Tuesday night’s match against matchday one league leaders Halifax Town and could be one of several changes Craig Hignett decides to make.
Following Saturday’s defeat at Sutton, the Pools boss said: “Oh I’ll change the team on Tuesday for sure.
“We’ve had a look at things and we’ve got real good options so I can change it but players can’t stay in the team if we’ve had a mediocre performance and we’ve been beaten, they’ve got to understand that.
Pools look set to have up-to six absentees for the trip to West Yorkshire should Kioso be cleared to play.
“Kenton turned his ankle so it doesn’t look like a major one but he might be struggling for the next couple which is a shame really because of them all, he’s been the stand-out performer,” Hignett added.
“Peter is touch and go with his calf. Myles [Anderson] and Luke [Williams] just need more more training before they’re ready to start.
“Luke Molyneux hopefully isn’t too far away, Josh Hawkes still needs more time, Ryan Donaldson has started training now and so we’ve got loads of players to come back and improve us. Ask me when they’re all fit, then I’ll have problems picking the team.”