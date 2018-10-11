`

Hartlepool United to host Kidsgrove Athletic in FA Cup

Hartlepool United will face Kidsgrove Athletic in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

The Staffordshire side beat Workington in a replay last night to set up the tie with National League Pools on Saturday, October 20 (KO 3pm) .

Matthew Bates and chief scout Tommy Miller were both at the game to watch their cup opponents in action.

Kidsgrove Athletic are currently eighth in the Evo-Stik West Division, they are managed by former Burton Albion defender Ryan Austin.

Ticket details for the cup tie will be confirmed in due course.