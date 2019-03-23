Hartlepool United transfer latest as Craig Hignett mulls over squad decisions

Craig Hignett is on the look out for the right blend of youth and experience to lead his National League promotion bid next season.

The majority of Pools’ squad is out of contract in the summer, although Hignett is not looking for a total overhaul at the Super 6 Stadium.

What he does want, though, is the right mix of seasoned pros to complement his rising stars.

“You have to be careful you don’t get the mix wrong,” the manager said.

“We need experience and youth. The right mix. We have that at the moment, it is important we don’t lose that

“I could be tempted to go for young players, because they listen, want to learn, but really you need experience, the right kind of experience, around them.”

Hignett, whose side take on promotion-chasing Wrexham at the Super 6 Stadium today (kick off 3pm), is not ruling out keeping hold of some of the out of contract players.

He said: “We know what we need for next year.

“If that is people at the club then great, if it is not we people in mind who can come in of the same standard.

“We will be well prepared when the summer comes.”