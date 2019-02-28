Hartlepool United transfer latest as Craig Hignett provides Luke James fitness update

Craig Hignett has revealed Hartlepool United are working on another deal to add to his injury hit ranks ahead of the trip to Sutton United.

Pools were set to be light on bodies ahead of journey south but managed to sign defender Fraser Kerr from Gateshead for a nominal fee on Wednesday.

And they might not be done there, as Hignett revealed this morning.

"Hopefully this weekend we will have some more bodies available," said Hignett.

"We have got Fraser, we will try and get another one over the line today."

The deal is far from done, with crucial paperwork still awaited to complete the deal.

But there is hope it can be done before the registration deadline on Friday.

Another boost to the Pools ranks comes with the news Luke James has a chance of making the matchday 18.

Striker James missed last weekend's loss to Bromley with a hamstring problem.

Hignett said: "We have hopefully got Luke back, he was a big miss."