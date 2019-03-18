Hartlepool United transfer latest as Craig Hignett remains in the hunt for new signings

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett admits the club remain in the market for new players but face a race against time to get more before the end of the season.

The National League registration window slams shut in just 10 days time with the last Thursday in March - which is this year the 28th - the closing date for players to be signed on to play in the remainder of the 2018/19 season. The window shuts at 5pm.

That has not stopped Hignett and his scouting team in their hunt for reinforcements, with the manager admitting he remains open to the addition of reinforcements.

“We are still trying and if it happens or not let’s see," said Hignett.

“I want players to come here as a stepping stone, to go on to better things and move on and we all benefit.

"There’s an exciting end of the season and we are in mid-table, but want to push on and get higher.

“They’ve still got contracts to play for. There’s a lot to play for. We want to try and build something positive going into the new season."

It's been a busy 2019 so far for Pools.

Before the close of the January transfer window they added Luke Molyneux on loan from Sunderland, Nicke Kabamba on loan from Havant & Waterlooville and Michael Raynes on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

Following the closure of that window they've since added Fraser Kerr from Gateshead, on an 18-month deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £4,000, as well as short-term deals for Adam Bale, following his release by Sunderland, and also free agent David Edgar, who is this week away on international duty with Canada.