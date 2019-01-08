Hartlepool United transfer latest as Richard Money eyes January new recruits

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money has set his sights on adding “two or three” new players in the January transfer window.

And the manager admits he expects any new signings to be youthful and “vibrant” to complement the experience he already has within his Pools ranks.

With the Super 6 Stadium awash with players who have been there and done it in the Football League and beyond, Money is keen to revamp Pools’ faltering season with an injection of youth between now and the end of the month.

He thinks two or three signings this month - with wingers, a striker and a defensive midfielder all on the agenda - could prove just the catalyst Pools need to not only revive their distant National League promotion hopes, as well as have a run in the FA Trophy.

“We are really active to bring two or three in,” said Money.

“They will be young, vibrant and hopefully will give us something a bit different to what we have right now.”

Money has expressed his frustrations publicly in recent weeks regarding the make up and balance of his Hartlepool squad.

A number of veiled digs have been levelled at the previous regime for the building of a team with little final third threat, width and dynamism or defensive quality in midfield.

This is obviously something Money is desperate to change.

He accepts it may not be a quick fix. He often refers to this appointment as an 18-month project - which of course is the length of his Pools contract.

One way he will look redress the balance this month is by letting some players depart.

As reported by the Mail this weekend, Pools allowed skipper Andrew Davies to depart..

As one of the club’s higher earners it could prove a shrewd move for Money, as it may allow him to strengthen his side further, with their fifth tier promotion hopes faltering.

The manager admits, though, he will not be forcing any of his players out the door this month.

“Players leaving is not down to me. Someone needs to want them,” said Money, whose side take on AFC Telford in the FA Trophy this weekend.

“Those that haven’t figured a lot under me will be getting a bit anxious. That’s natural.

“You’d like to think that they’d want to play somewhere.

“I will not be trying to push people out of the door - that would not be right of me. We do not have a big group and we might need people at any time.

“As the month goes on some may look to go elsewhere.”