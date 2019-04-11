Hartlepool United transfer latest: Carlisle boss discusses Pools’ Jason Kennedy pursuit and potential loan swoop

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley has offered an insight into Hartlepool United’s pursuit of Jason Kennedy - and revealed his take on why a deal wasn’t pursued.

As exclusively revealed by the Mail, Pools were keen on a move for the former Middlesbrough midfielder in January as they looked to bolster their ranks.

The 32-year-old was returning from a long-term injury and the Cumbrians were willing to sanction a temporary switch in order to build-up his match fitness - with the player himself also keen for a move.

But the League Two side were only willing to allow Kennedy to leave for a month, while Pools were eyeing a longer deal, meaning nothing materialised.

And Pressley has now offered his verdict on the proposed move - suggesting that its collapse was to do with the number of loan players Hartlepool already had.

“It’s true – I’d spoken to Jason about his situation, and he told me he needed to play games,” he said, speaking to the News & Star.

“We worked on trying to achieve something that suited Jason which was around this area – Hartlepool, these types of clubs.

“At the time Hartlepool had a certain amount of loan players and we couldn’t facilitate the opportunity for it to happen.

“They were interested but it couldn’t happen at that moment in time. So it went dead.

“I haven’t heard anything else from them since then but it was something we tried to work to give Jason the opportunity to play.”

It’s worth noting that Pools had four players on loan during the latter stages of the January transfer window - Luke Molyneux, Nicke Kabamba, Danny Amos and Michael Raynes - meaning there would have been space for one more temporary recruit in their match day squads.

Kennedy’s contract is set to expire come the summer, but the Mail understands that Pools are unlikely to revive a deal for the midfielder as Craig Hignett eyes alternative targets.