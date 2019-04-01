Hartlepool United transfer latest: Pools to look elsewhere as move for ex-Middlesbrough midfielder shelved

Hartlepool United are unlikely to revisit a move for Carlisle’s former Middlesbrough midfielder Jason Kennedy.

Manager Craig Hignett is a big fan of the 32-year-old, having attempted to seal a deal for the player in January, before the end of the National League registration window.

But despite the player agreeing to come and the club allowing him to leave, the Cumbrians would only consent to a one-month loan. Pools wanted to sign the player on a loan to the end of the season.

As a result the deal fell through and Teesside-based Kennedy, out for more than a year with a severe pelvis injury which required two operations, continued his recovery over at Brunton Park.

Speaking about his injury hell, Kennedy told the News & Star: “At one stage, when the injury happened, I thought I’d maybe never pull on the shirt again. That was hard to take. When I had the conversation the first time with the specialist, it was a 50-50 chance.”

While a deal for Kennedy has not been 100% ruled out, the Mail understands, at this stage, Hignett will look elsewhere for reinforcements in the summer.

The signing of Luke Williams may have had an influence on that call - with the midfielder signed fit, but unable to kick a ball all season due to his injury record.

Hartlepool are certain to be busy in the summer, with Hignett keen to construct a squad capable of maintaining a challenge for automatic promotion back to the Football League next season.

The manager had hoped to get the majority of his deals done before last Thursday’s registration deadline but ran out of time.

It is expected talks will begin this week to tie down a number of the club’s senior professionals down for next season.

High profile players such as skipper Ryan Donaldson, top-scorer Liam Noble and goalkeeper Scott Loach all see their current Pools deals come to an end in June. Loan men Nicke Kabamba and Luke Molyneux are also likely to be free agents in the summer.