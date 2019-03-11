Hartlepool United transfer latest: Raj Singh set to dig deep to boost Craig Hignett revolution

Raj Singh has backed every Hartlepool United manager with cold, hard cash since he bought the club - and expect him to keep doing so, as long as he sees progress at Pools.

That’s the view of manager Craig Hignett, who admits he has nothing but glowing praise for the stewardship of chairman Singh at the Super 6 Stadium.

The chairman, those around him and manager Hignett have all come for criticism from certain sections of the Poolie faithful this season. A caveat to this is that social media can often skew perception of feeling among a fanbase.

Whether the calls for the now manager, and owner, to go this campaign, albeit in light of some significant dips in form, have been tongue-in-cheek or not, Hignett has issued a staunch defence of Singh, who bought the club when it was on the brink of administration.

“No-one can moan at what the chairman has done here,” said Hignett.

“He’s took it in no time at all from the verge of going out of existence to a really stable operation looking to progress and move up.

“I think we all know this season was going to be a bit of a struggle at times. But it’s exceeded things because of his input and willingness to put his hand in his pocket.”

Hignett is under no doubt that himself, Matthew Bates and Richard Money before him, have been backed handsomely by the former Darlington owner.

“Raj loves his football and he has backed everyone here 100 percent,” said the manager.

“He will carry on doing so, but he has to see progress and anyone who has put this sort of money into a football club would want that.

“But we have got rid of the mess behind the scenes and concentrate on building a club which will move forward.”

Hignett has secured the signings of David Edgar, Fraser Kerr and Gavan Holohan in recent weeks and expects there to be more to come over the next fortnight or so.

“The chairman is on board fully with it and if we can get a few in now then he will back me,” said Hignett.