Hartlepool United transfer latest: Richard Money recalls loan man but fate of another remains in balance

Hartlepool United have recalled Lewis Hawkins from his York City loan spell with Richard Money keen to tap into the midfielder's 'experience'.

Pools got Money's reign off to a winning start on Saturday as they saw off National League North side Leamington 1-0 thanks to a fantastic solo strike from Ryan Donaldson.

Jake Cassidy in action last season.

The new manager fielded a youthful side in Warwickshire, and he is keen to add some experience to his side.

One way he thinks he can do that is by bringing back Hawkins, who was sent out by former boss Matthew Bates having not played a single minute of competitive football for Pools this term.

"We are bringing Lewis back from York because he knows the club," said Money.

"We have got five games coming up over Christmas and I don't see why he should be anywhere else when he should be here.

"It gives me a chance to have a look at him."

Former Pools defender and caretaker Sam Collins, now in permanent charge of York, admits he is disappointed to lose a player of Hawkin's calibre.

Speaking to York Press, he said: "Losing Lewis was a bit of a hammer blow, because he’s really good in that position.

"He's been called back by Hartlepool, so it was his last game for us. I’m disappointed to lose him, because I think he’s done great for us.

"I know him ever so well, having known him for a long time, so I know what he gives you on the pitch and he was having a really good game again (at Harrogate yesterday). He’s a great lad and a really good footballer and we were benefiting from having him at the club."

And it doesn't sound like Collins has any hopes of getting the player back.

"We’ll have to see if there’s anybody out there," he said.

"We need someone who fits in with what we are trying to do and, if there is, I’ll then ask the question and see if we can sort something out. The option is there for us now to bring another loan player in, as I couldn’t do it before while we had five here."

Meanwhile, the fate of Jake Cassidy is less certain.

The striker started the season as Pools' central striker but when Bates switched his system the former Wolves man saw his gametime severely limited.

That resulted in the player being sent out on loan to Maidstone United.

In that spell he has scored just once in 19 games.

It remains to be seen whether Money will attempt to reintegrate the 25-year-old back into his squad when the loan spell ends next month.