Hartlepool United transfer news: Jake Cassidy 'wants to stay' at Maidstone and almost sealed permanent move

Jake Cassidy's former Maidstone United manager Harry Wheeler claims that the striker 'wants to stay' at the club - despite being recalled by Hartlepool United.

AAfter being notified of his recall, Cassidy is now set to return in time to face Maidstone - where he has spent the last three months - on January 5.

Out of favour under former manager Matthew Bates, Caddisy was farmed out on loan after struggling for opportunities.

He netted twice for Maidstone during a spell which has seen him enjoy regular football.

And the striker is thought to be keen to stay with the Stones beyond his initial spell, with Wheeler telling Kent Online that the striker was set to agree a permanent switch to the Gallagher Stadium before Money was appointed.

But Pools' National League rivals have opened the door to a potential return for the 25-year-old should an opportunity present itself.

"Jake wants to stay, we want him to stay," said the ex-Maidstone boss, who was dismissed yesterday,

"We’ve tried. Literally the day we were taking him permanently the manager got sacked, so a new manager came in and he’s shown a desire to keep him.

"It gives us time to go and recruit but at the same time it’s a loss.

"Everyone is very grateful for what he’s done and he’s always welcome back here.

"If it doesn’t work out there, he’s said he’d want to come here straight away."

Pools boss Richard Money made the decision to bring Cassidy back to the Super 6 Stadium when his loan deal expires in early January, with the new manager keen to evaluate the options at his disposal.

Goals have been a problem for United this campaign, and Money believes the ex-Wolves man could provide a different option up top.

“I think they will both be better with Cassidy,” he said of Pools’ frontline.

“We are little bit lightweight up top. In this league you generally play against two or three big centre backs.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t think the both of them (Niko Muir and Luke James) have ability.

“I expect Jake to be here. He will not go away anywhere else."