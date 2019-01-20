Hartlepool United transfer news: Richard Money explains why he won’t be looking for more new additions

Richard Money is NOT set to add to his Hartlepool United squad in the immediate future.

The experienced manager believes drastically overhauling the squad is not the correct way forward for his side - and is instead keen to see the current crop gel together.

That means it’s likely to be a quiet end to the month for Pools, who will be able to secure players after the window closes as per National League rules.

Money has moved to bring in four news faces during the January transfer window, with Danny Amos, Luke Molyneux, Michael Raynes and Nicke Kabamba all joining on half-season loan deals.

But it now seems as if Pools have finished their business for the month, with Money’s comments certainly hinting that he will seek to keep the squad as it is for the time being.

Rather than panic-buying, the experienced manager now wants to see his existing roster come together - having explained the rationale behind his additions to date.

“I don’t think the answer is to keep bringing players in,” he admitted.

“We brought a centre half in because we lost Rodgers and Davies, I don’t think we had any other choice.

“We brought Luke Molyneux in because we didn’t have anyone on the pitch who could give us width on the left-hand side or a left-footed delivery higher up the pitch.

“And we brought Nicke Kabamba in because of a lack of options up top.

“That’s the reasoning behind bringing those three in.

“Personally, I don’t think the answer is to keep bringing players in.

“We have to try and gel what we have.”

In terms of outgoings, Money has previously said that he would be willing to allow midfielder Lewis Hawkins to leave the Super 6 Stadium if he can find a new club.

Hawkins was not part of the travelling party at Harrogate and has been absent from the first team squad in recent weeks.

He enjoyed a loan spell at York earlier this season under former Pools man Sam Collins.