Hartlepool United transfer update: TWO in, more to come for Matthew Bates?

Matthew Bates has revealed he is still in the hunt for reinforcements, despite signing two players in the last fortnight.

The Hartlepool United boss admits he is content with the competition within his squad but remains on the lookout for fresh blood.

Pools boss Matthew Bates.

This comes after the manager secured the signing of Championship loan men Tyrone O'Neill, from Middlesbrough, and Stoke City defender James Butler. Both deals cost very little to complete for Pools, leaving some wriggle room remaining in the transfer budget.

While Bates is delighted to have done business in recent weeks, it has not stopped him pushing for more players through the door.

"We are always looking," said the former defender.

"We are always getting games watched by our scouts.

"It is almost like building up a database of players, knowing their strengths and their situation. And when an opportunity pops up it is about being ready to sign a player.

"You have to be ready in case something changes."

While Butler is certain to edge on to the bench this weekend, striker O'Neill has a chance of starting, after a useful FA Cup cameo.

Another player who is likely to start is Kenton Richardson, who Bates has been delighted with this season, despite his lack of gametime.

"Kenton is a player who I really like," said Bates.

"The 3-5-2 didn't suit him - the 4-4-2 does.

"He has had to bide his time. He has been knocking on my door asking when he would get a chance. He has got a great attitude.

"He is a good professional who trains well. Kenton could not have done more than he has.

"I told him to be ready and when the opportunity came he was."