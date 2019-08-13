Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde LIVE: Team news, action and analysis from Victoria Park

Hartlepool United host AFC Fylde at Victoria Park tonight – and we’ve got it covered.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 19:12
Pools are in action tonight, they host AFC Fylde at The Vic tonight.

Pools return to National League action this evening and they host one of the contenders for promotion at The Vic.

Craig Hignett’s side are looking to build on the impressive 1-0 win at Maidenhead United at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Click refresh and scroll down for live updates, analysis and reaction from The Vic.