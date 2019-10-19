Hartlepool United v Brackley Town LIVE: All the team news, previews and match updates from today's FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash at Victoria Park
Hartlepool United welcome National League North side Brackley Town to Victoria Park for today’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round match.
It’s caretaker manager Antony Sweeney’s first match in charge on home soil as he hopes the Pools players will carry on the momentum they displayed in last Saturday’s impressive 3-0 win at Aldershot Town.
A place in the first round proper and a potential draw against a big EFL team is up for grabs as well as £18,750 to the winning side, the draw will take place live on BBC Two on Monday from 7:15pm.
You can follow today’s action as it unfolds by refreshing the page and scrolling through our live blog...