Hartlepool United v Solihull Moors LIVE: team news, previews and match updates as new manager Dave Challinor watches on at Victoria Park
Hartlepool United host Solihull Moors at Victoria Park this evening in what will be Antony Sweeney’s final match in caretaker charge (7:45pm kick-off).
Pools announced that Dave Challinor is set to take over the permanent manager’s position at the club, bringing an almost one month search to an end.
During that time, Sweeney has led the club to three successive wins before drawing last time out at Notts County.
Solihull finished last season as runners-up in the National League but have endured a slightly more up and down campaign this time around with just one win from nine away from home despite sitting ninth in the table. Refresh the page and scroll down to stay up to date with tonight’s events as they unfold from Victoria Park...