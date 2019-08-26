Hartlepool United v Wrexham LIVE: Team news, updates and reaction from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United host Wrexham at Victoria Park this Bank Holiday Monday with both sides in need of three points (3pm kick-off).
Pools are yet to win at home this season and Wrexham are yet to win away, setting up an intriguing clash at The Vic.
Hartlepool will be looking to shore things up defensively having conceded eight goals in their three home matches so far. A clean sheet last time out at Chorley provided some encouragement that Craig Hignett's side were capable of being defensively resolute.
Wrexham will prove a tough test this afternoon having made the play-offs last season and vying to do the same against this time out as they look to end their 12 season stay in the fifth tier - the longest of any side in the division.
The Dragons have started the campaign steadily with just one defeat in their opening six games. Two wins and three draws has them sitting four points above Pools in ninth, but the home side will be desperate to close that gap this afternoon.
