Hartlepool United v Yeovil Town LIVE: Team news, line-ups, previews, match updates and reaction from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United welcome high-flying Yeovil Town to Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 12:30 pm
The sides are in contrasting form with Pools currently five without a win while Yeovil have picked up maximum points from each of their last seven National League matches.
And with just one home win so far this season, the form guide certainly isn’t in the host’s favour as the look to turn that around this afternoon.
Craig Hignett’s side currently sit 16th in the table but could climb into the top half with a win while third placed Yeovil could go top with three points at The Vic.
