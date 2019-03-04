Hartlepool United want defender deal done as they seek clearance for midfielder's debut

Hartlepool United are keen to get a deal for Canada international defender David Edgar over the line this week.

Edgar is a free agent, having been released by Ottawa Fury, and talks remain ongoing with Pools.

The player would require international clearance, which should be straight forward should he sign, but is unlikely to arrive by the time Pools take on Dover Athletic this weekend.

Edgar, who can operate anywhere across the backline or in midfield, started his career at Newcastle United then went on to play for Burnley, Swansea City, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Vancouver Whitecaps, Whitecaps and Nashville.

"We are still looking at players - we are open to bringing some in," said Hartlepool assistant Ged McNamee.

"From a defensive point of view we have lost Carl Magnay, we have lost Michael Raynes - they are two really big, experienced players.

"We are still looking at a defensive player to add to the squad."

Meanwhile, Pools are hopeful they will receive international clearance this week allowing midfielder Gavan Holohan to make his Pools' debut.

Having signed last Thursday, the player was forced to sit out the weekend draw at Sutton United, which saw Mark Kitching and Luke James net as Pools came from two goals down to rescue a National League point.

Holohan began his career in his homeland, before being snapped up by Hull in 2008. He went on to captain the Tigers' youth side before later spending time with Alfreton.

A return to Ireland then followed, where he represented Drogheda, Cork City, Waterford and Galway United.