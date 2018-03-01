Hartlepool United weigh up Ronnie Moore move

Hartlepool United are weighing up whether to reappoint former manager Ronnie Moore.

But Moore would only come in to assist Matthew Bates, who would remain in his Victoria Park caretaker role.

Having stepped into the manager’s seat after the sacking of Craig Harrison, Bates was forced to go it alone last weekend in the loss to Ebbsfleet United.

With goalkeeping coach Bernie Hirmer back in Germany dealing with a family issues and Harrison’s assistant Paul Jenkins granted leave, Bates was left with just youth staff and fitness coaches as potential support.

As a result, he has been on the hunt for coaching reinforcements this week, although he has been told there is understandably no wriggle room in the budget to pay anyone who comes in.

So Bates has called upon former Middlesbrough team-mate Ross Turnbull, a Champions League winner with Chelsea, and ex-Sunderland academy manager Ged McNamee for support in what has been a stunted week, due to the adverse weather conditions.

But it is understood Bates is keen to get a third coach in to aid the club’s fight for National League survival. And that could well come in the shape of Moore, after club president Jeff Stelling offered to fund the 65-year-old Scouser’s wages until the end of the season. The Mail understands this move by Stelling is not angled to undermine Bates, but instead aims to give him every chance of keeping his ailing side in the division.

Adding Moore to the ranks could just be the shot in the arm Pools need, although he is not the only option on the table.

Chief executive Pam Duxbury has received a whole host of CVs from managers out-of-work, as well as some from coaches in jobs outside the Football League.

But, at this stage at least, Bates has the full backing of those at the top of the club.

He is set to take charge of his second game at Aldershot in the National League on Saturday, looking to halt a run of just one win in 14 games in all competitions.