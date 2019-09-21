Hartlepool United writer Dominic Scurr gives his verdict on today's events against Dover Athletic at Victoria Park amid racism controversey

Watch Dominic Scurr’s video assessment of the ‘match’ below...

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 19:41 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st September 2019, 19:41 pm
Dover Athletic's Inih Effiong taunts the Hartlepool United fans after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Dover Athletic at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The events that unfolded at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon were something no real football fan would ever wish to see.

Three red cards summed up a woeful refereeing performance that was still overshadowed by a racially charged confrontation between the Dover Athletic players and individuals based in the Town End at The Vic.

Both manager’s and the club have responded to the events that unfolded. Our man Dominic Scurr gives his thoughts...