Hartlepool United youngster Brook Miller joins Northern League Division One side Guisborough Town on dual-registration deal
Teenage defender Brook Miller has joined Northern League Division One side Guisborough Town on a month long dual-registration deal.
The 18-year-old centre-back is yet to appear for Hartlepool United’s first team in a competitive game though he did feature in the 4-0 behind closed doors friendly win over Carlisle United.
With Miller in the third year of his youth scholarship at Pools, senior experience will be a necessary part in his development as he goes straight into the Guisborough squad for today’s match at home to Ashington in the ninth tier.
He will join up with United teammate Ryan Catterick who joined The Priorymen on a season long loan deal at the start of the campaign.
The young goalkeeper spoke to the Hartlepool Mail earlier this week as he assessed his teammates FIFA style – READ MORE.
Brad Young is Pools’ third youngster out on loan in the Northern League with the 17-year-old ‘keeper currently at Billingham Town.