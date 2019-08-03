Hartlepool United's first ever National League XI - where are they now?
Two years ago saw Hartlepool United play their first ever competitive match as a non-league outfit.
By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 08:00
Craig Harrison’s side welcomed Dover Athletic to Victoria Park in their 2017-18 National League season opener.
A 29th minute strike from Dover’s Jamie Allen proved to be the difference as Pools fell to a 1-0 defeat in their first game in the fifth tier.
Scroll down and click through the pages to look at the Pools side that featured in that game and find out where they are now...