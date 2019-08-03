Scott Harrison of Hartlepool United clears from defence during the Hartlepool United vs Dover Athletic in the Vanarama National League match at Victoria Park.

Hartlepool United's first ever National League XI - where are they now?

Two years ago saw Hartlepool United play their first ever competitive match as a non-league outfit.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 08:00

Craig Harrison’s side welcomed Dover Athletic to Victoria Park in their 2017-18 National League season opener.

A 29th minute strike from Dover’s Jamie Allen proved to be the difference as Pools fell to a 1-0 defeat in their first game in the fifth tier.

Scroll down and click through the pages to look at the Pools side that featured in that game and find out where they are now...

1. Scott Loach

Played 100 consecutive matches before leaving Pools for National League rivals Barnet in the summer of 2019. Current club: Barnet

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Carl Magnay

The former United captain made the switch to part-time football with National League North side Spennymoor Town last month. Current club: Spennymoor Town

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Liam Donnelly

The Northern Irish defender left Hartlepool for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell last summer. Current club: Motherwell

Photo: HUFC

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Connor Newton

The midfielder left Pools at the end of last season before signing for Northern League side Whickham. Current club: Whickham

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5