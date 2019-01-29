Havant loan man Nicke Kabamba reveals his thoughts on signing for Hartlepool United permanently

Nicke Kabamba is keen to pen a permanent deal at Hartlepool United - but understands he needs to keep scoring goals to prove his worth.

The 25-year-old striker, who is on loan from Havant & Waterlooville until the end of the season, has got off to a flying start at Pools, netting two goals in his opening two games in blue and white.

And he admits that should a permanent deal at the Super 6 Stadium be put on the table between now and the end of the season, he'd have no hesitations in signing it.

When asked whether he'd like to stay beyond the end of the current campaign, Kabamba said: "Yeah, definitely.

"I have a few things to consider but I just want to enjoy my football here.

"If a full time deal comes a long then I will be happy to sign that."

Kabamba started as a central striker on Saturday, supported by fellow new boy Luke Molyneux and Josh Hawkes.

While the player is loving life at Pools at the moment, he has revealed the move brought its own set of challenges - mainly the geographical.

In an increasingly tough market place, where convincing players to swap south for the north east is becoming more and more difficult, Kabamba is a player who has broken the trend somewhat.

"It was a hard decision to make but for me right now the only thing on my mind is playing football at the highest level I can," said Kabamba.

"Coming to a club that has a big name, have played at a higher level and is a massive club, in some ways it was a no brainer. But coming from the bottom of England to the top is a long way so I had to think about it.

Kabamba has scored two goals in two games for Hartlepool United.

"I had to look at Google Maps to see where Hartlepool is - and to see it takes five and a half hours to get there.

"I am happy I think I have made the right decision."

Having scored goals for Uxbridge, Hayes, Burnham and Hampton & Richmond Borough, Kabamba eventually got his chance at full-time football at Portsmouth.

While the move did not work out how he'd hoped - as he played just six games before his departure last summer - it was the taste of the daily grind on the training pitches which lit a fire inside the rangy frontman.

And it's an itch he definitely feels he's scratching at Hartlepool.

"Full-time football was the main reason why I signed here," said the forward.

"I was part time at Havant. Hartlepool is a big club, they used to be in the league and they are looking to get back there. And that's where I want to be as a player.

"This club shares my ambitions.

"I am an ambitious person and the club wants to get to where I want to be, so we work hand-in-hand."

It's been all change in the short time loan man Kabamba has been in the north east.

The striker was signed by one manager - Richard Money - and now finds himself working under another - Craig Hignett.

While off the field things have been up in the air, Kabamba says ultimately it's on field performances that matter most.

"I have hit the ground running and I am just glad we got the three points this time," he said having scored a header, his second goal for Pools, against Braintree Town on Saturday.

"We have been working on getting balls in the box in training, I got across goal and got a good connection on it and it's gone in.

"I have been doing alright. I have just got to work on a few things but scoring goals is the main thing as a striker.

"There have been a lot of things happening behind closed doors at this club, so it was important to get a win, especially after the defeat the week before.

"Getting three points can change the mood around a club and in the dressing room and I think we have done that."

On working under Hignett, the striker added: "It has been brilliant.

"I had a good chat with him when I signed, now he is the gaffer.

"I am just happy to be here. The boys are ledge. I am looking forward to the next game."

Pools travel to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday in the National League. Kick off 3pm.