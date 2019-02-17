'He has a big future ahead of him': How Hartlepool United fans and team-mates reacted to Aaron Cunningham's full debut at Boreham Wood

Hartlepool United defender Aaron Cunningham won plenty of plaudits after making his full debut for the club at Boreham Wood.

The defender, 21, was handed his first National League start on Saturday afternoon and was a standout performer as Pools kept their first clean sheet for over two months.

Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett said Cunnigham's performance was 'astonishing', while others were quick to praise the versatile youngster who impressed on loan at Blyth Spartans earlier this season.

Here's how some reacted on social media after the game:

@paulkeay said: "Speaks really well, comes across really too. Hopefully a bright future for him."

@LordSmythe added: "I'm delighted for Aaron I got on well with him when Pools used to train at Maiden Castle. Keep it going young Cunners lad #PoolsProspect"

@JonnyHayes14 commented: "Brilliant interview, shows what it means to play for the club"

@bigdoug61 tweeted: "Comes across as a very level headed and humble young man. Think he has a big future ahead of him."

Cunningham's former club Blyth Spartans were also full of praise, adding: "Well done, Aaron. We know what you’re capable of! #OnceASpartam #HowayBlyth"

@geordiegaz83 agreed: "Well done Aaron, always a top defender when played for Blyth... good luck for the future!"

@bigchinlynn added: "Some good performances today. Amos and Cunningham were solid."

Fellow Pools defender Kenton Richardson also praised Cunningham, tweeting: "Over the moon for Azza, more than deserved for what he’s had to go through with injuries in the past"

Hartlepool midfielder Liam Noble added: "Class today buddy"