'He is a proper English centre-half, never shirks anything' - Craig Hignett is impressed with 'brave' Hartlepool defender Myles Anderson

Craig Hignett has described Myles Anderson as "proper English centre-half" after yet another fearless, brave display for Hartlepool United.

Anderson put his body on the line at the Kuflink Stadium as Pools followed up their 4-0 win at Boreham Wood with yet another clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Ebbsfleet United.

And the manager has been impressed with the summer signing's commitment to the cause.

"I haven't seen many better defensive performances than I have from Myles in the last few weeks," said Hignett.

"Myles has been unbelievable, immense.

"He is playing with a gumshield, his mouth is sore, it's been a bad time for him in that sense, but you wouldn't know it.

"He is a proper English centre-half. He never shirks anything, he is a good character to have around.

Anderson's form is rubbing off on his teammates, too, according to Hignett.

The manager thinks the former Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen man is leading by example for his younger defensive partners - Aaron Cunningham and Peter Kioso.

"I think he has helped Aaron and Peter," said the manager.

"They all get on, have a real good team spirit. They are all together, all want the same thing.

"But I think Myles, for Peter and Aaron, was outstanding. He led by example."

Another player who stood out on the day was Nicky Featherstone - with Hignett claiming there are few better midfielders in the National League on their day.

"Nicky is someone who can run a game," said Hignett.

"He has got that sort of quality where he can organise, pull people about and run a game with his passing.

"His quality on the ball, if you give him time and space, is as good as you will get in this league."