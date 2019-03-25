Here's how Hartlepool United duo David Edgar and Danny Amos fared for Canada and Northern Ireland U21s

Hartlepool United defender David Edgar was an unused sub as Canada booked their place at the CONCACAF Gold Cup after 4-1 win over French Guiana.

Edgar signed for Pools earlier this month after trials with various clubs in England, he played three times before being selected for his national team.

However, he had to settle for a place on the bench for Canada with Derek Cornelius and former West Ham player Doneil Henry preferred in the heart of defence.

A regular for Canada, Edgar has played 42 times since 2011 and has scored four times.

Lucas Cavelli of Mexican club Puebla scored twice with Cardiff’s Junior Hoilett and Jonathan David of Gent in Belgium getting one a piece.

Kevin Rimane scored French Guiana’s only goal of the game.

The game was played at Vancouver’s BC Place which is also the home of MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

Canada ended up finishing second in the qualifying rounds out of 34 places, level on points and goal difference with Haiti.

The competition will take place in the USA and Costa Rica from June 15th to the 7th of July later this year.

Meanwhile, Danny Amos made his Northern Ireland Under 21 debut in the 1-0 victory over Bulgaria

Amos played the full game at left back as Northern Ireland impressed over in Spain in a friendly match.

Shayne Lavery, who has also had one senior cap, scored the only goal of the game in what was a dominating performance.

Although born in Sheffield, Amos has only played internationally for Northern Ireland, previously playing for their Under 19s.

He started a game against Poland in September 2017, scoring the only goal in a 2-1 defeat.

Amos was brought to the Super 6 Stadium during Richard Money’s short tenure at the club and has played six times mainly at left wing back.

His side play Mexico later this evening in another friendly in Estadio Municipal de Marbella at 7pm.

The games are part of a training camp in Spain that are part of the preparations for the 2021 Euros qualifying campaign, which starts with a match against Malta in September.