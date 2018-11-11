Here's who Hartlepool United could face next in the FA Cup as Gillingham replay is confirmed

Hartlepool United will be in the hat for the FA Cup second round draw - and here's who they could face if they can successfully navigate a reply with Gillingham.

A goalless draw with the League One side ensured that Matthew Bates' side will be in the draw after a battling performance in Kent.

And details have now been confirmed for the pair's replay, which will take place on Wednesday, November 21.

The game at the Super 6 Stadium will kick-off at 7:45pm and will be played on the Wednesday rather than the traditional Tuesday due to Pools' televised clash with Barnet on the prior Sunday.

In the meantime, both clubs will be keeping an eye on the second round draw, which will take place on Monday, November 12.

The draw will be made live from National League South side Hampton & Richmond at 7.10pm ahead of their televised clash with Oldham Athletic.

Mark Chapman will be joined by Glenn Murray and Mark Schwarzer for the draw, with Pools and Gillingham ball number 22 in the famous velvet bag.

But who could the pair face-off against?

Here's who else is left in the hat ahead of the remainder of the first round ties:

1 AFC WIMBLEDON, 2 MAIDSTONE UNITED , 3 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR CHELTENHAM TOWN, 4 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC, 5 SWINDON TOWN, 6 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHARLTON ATHLETIC, 7 WOKING, 8 SCUNTHORPE UNITED, 9 PORT VALE OR SUNDERLAND, 10 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY, 11 GRIMSBY TOWN , 12 CHORLEY OR DONCASTER ROVERS, 13 ALFRETON TOWN OR FLEETWOOD TOWN, 14 PETERBOROUGH UNITED, 15 SOUTHPORT , 16 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE , 17 CHESTERFIELD OR BILLERICAY TOWN, 18 LINCOLN CITY , 19 BARNET OR BRISTOL ROVERS, 20 STOCKPORT COUNTY, 21 BURY, 22 GILLINGHAM OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED, 23 OXFORD UNITED OR FOREST GREEN ROVERS, 24 TRANMERE ROVERS OR OXFORD CITY, 25 ACCRINGTON STANLEY, 26 BARNSLEY, 27 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SALFORD CITY, 28 NEWPORT COUNTY, 29 WALSALL, 30 ROCHDALE, 31 HITCHIN TOWN OR SOLIHULL MOORS, 32 SUTTON UNITED OR SLOUGH TOWN, 33 GUISELEY OR CAMBRIDGE UNITED, 34 BLACKPOOL, 35 LUTON TOWN, 36 MORECAMBE OR FC HALIFAX TOWN, 37 CARLISLE UNITED, 38 SOUTHEND UNITED OR CRAWLEY TOWN, 39 PORTSMOUTH, 40 WESTON SUPER MARE OR WREXHAM