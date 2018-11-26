Here's who Hartlepool United could play in the FA Trophy - and the prize money they could win

Hartlepool United will discover their opponents in the first round of the FA Trophy today - but who could they face?

Pools suffered an early exit from the competition last year, losing out to Workington Reds, but will be back on the road to Wembley in this season's instalment of the trophy.

And with the first round draw set to take place at 2:30pm this afternoon, Pools will soon find out who they will take on first.

All National League sides enter the competition at this stage and could be paired from any side from steps two to four who have battled their way through the qualifying rounds.

Fellow North East sides Gateshead, Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town are all in the hat, meaning a local derby could be a possibility.

Here's a full list of the sides in the first round draw:

Biggleswade Town, Bath City, Altrincham, Blyth Spartans, Farsley Celtic, Spennymoor Town, Stamford or Barwell, Hereford, Brackley, Stratford Town, York City, Southport or Chester, Leamington, Boston United, Pickering Town or Ramsbottom United, Basford United, Lancaster City or Guiseley, Stockport County, Workington Reds, Lewes or Hemel Hempstead, Bedford Town, Salisbury, Dorchester Town, Weston Super Mare, Dorking Wanderers, Weymouth or St Albans City, Wealdstone, Truro City, Chippenham Town or Wingate and Finchley, Beaconsfield Town, Billericay Town, Eastbourne or Dartford, Welling or Dulwich Hamlet, Woking, Torquay United, Carshalton Athletic, Royston Town or Needham Market, Brightlingsea Regent or Hayes & Yeading, Oxford City, AFC Telford, Leyton Orient, Salford City, Wrexham, Harrogate Town, Solihull Moors, AFC Fylde, Gateshead, Sutton United, Eastleigh, Boreham Wood, Barnet, Ebbsfleet, FC Halifax Town, Barrow, Aldershot Town, Bromley, Havant & Waterlooville, Dagenham and Redbridge, Maidenhead, Chesterfield, Maidstone, Dover Athletic, Braintree Town

All first round ties will be played on Saturday, December 15.

Pools could scoop prize money of £6,000 if they progress through the first round of the competition.