Hope for Hartlepool United: National League teams that have lost their opening two matches ranked by final finish – includes Mansfield Town, Macclesfield, Halifax
Hartlepool United have lost their opening two matches of the National League season – but how will it affect their season as a whole?
By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 07:00
We looked through the last seven National League seasons and ranked the worst to best finishes of all 23 sides who lost their opening two matches between 2012 and 2019.
Scroll down and click through the pages to find out the results...