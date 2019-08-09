Hartlepool United players applaud the fans at the end of the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Hartlepool United at The Shay, Halifax on Tuesday 6th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hope for Hartlepool United: National League teams that have lost their opening two matches ranked by final finish – includes Mansfield Town, Macclesfield, Halifax

Hartlepool United have lost their opening two matches of the National League season – but how will it affect their season as a whole?

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 07:00

We looked through the last seven National League seasons and ranked the worst to best finishes of all 23 sides who lost their opening two matches between 2012 and 2019.

Scroll down and click through the pages to find out the results...

1. Hyde (2013-14) - 24th

Games before first point(s): 3

Photo: HUFC

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Southport (2016-17) - 23rd

Games before first point(s): 3

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Altrincham (2015-16) - 22nd

Games before first point(s): 4

Photo: John Peters

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Alfreton Town (2014-15) - 21st

Games before first point(s): 8

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6