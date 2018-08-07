How did Hartlepool United's players perform against Harrogate? Liam Kennedy's match ratings

Late drama prevented at the Super 6 Stadium prevented Hartlepool United recording their first National League win of the season.

Two goals from Niko Muir and Jake Cassidy were cancelled out by Dominic Knowles and then Callum Howe in the 90th minute.

How did Pools' players perform on the night? Our man Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI (3-4-2-1)

Scott Loach - One or two fantastic saves. Never lets his side down... 7

Carl Magnay - A real steady performance. Won his fair share of 50-50s... 7

Andrew Davies - A beast in the air. Unlucky not to score near the death... 7

Peter Kioso - A young lad, learning his trade, getting thrown right in at the deep end. Is swimming rather than sinking... 6

Ryan Donaldson - Does not look out of place at all at right-back. A real threat in an attacking sense, too... 7

Nicky Featherstone - A quieter game than Saturday but still saw plenty of the action... 6

Liam Noble - Brilliant work for the opener. Played the game at his own pace and made sure everyone else did as well... 7

Mark Kitching - Always a threat with his late runs into the box. Ball didn't quite fall right for him on the day... 6

Niko Muir - In the right place at the right time - you can see why he got 40 goals last season. He's much more than that, though. Works his socks off... 8

Luke James - Took a few heavy knocks but was a willing ball carrier and runner when out of possession... 7

Jake Cassidy - Deserved his goal. Looks a player transformed. Fully fit and firing he can be a real force at this level. Causing defences all kind of problems in behind... 8

Subs

Paddy McLaughlin (for Featherstone 67) - Little time to influence in the middle on debut... 5

Conor Newton (for Muir 86) ...N/A

Not used: Myles Anderson, Michael Woods, Marcus Dinanga.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): Muir 53, Cassidy 70

Harrogate Town XI: James Belshaw, Josh Falkingham, Callum Howe, Warren Burrell, George Thomson, Jack Emmett, Dominic Knowles, Kelvin Langmead, Aaron Williams, Jack Muldoon (Joe Leesley 76), Liam Kitching.

Not used: Ben Parker, Joe Cracknell, Liam Agnew, Lloyd Kerry.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): Knowles 60, Howe 90

Referee: J Johnson

Attendance: 3,623 (187 away)