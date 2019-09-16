How Hartlepool United fans can get tickets at Aldershot Town for as little as £2 this non-league day
Fans will be able to purchase advanced tickets for Hartlepool United’s match at Aldershot Town next month for as little as £2.
Pools will travel to the EBB Stadium on Saturday, October 12 (3pm kick-off) which is also 2019’s official ‘Non-League day’.
For one game only, The Shots are putting on a unique ticket offer which allows fans to effectively pay as much as they like to watch the National League fixture.
The offer is only available to away fans online via the Aldershot official website.
To purchase, click this link and input the number of tickets you would like to purchase before clicking the ‘terraces & seats’ link and selecting the ‘away seating’ section on the far right column.
Prices for all customers start at just £2 and increase in £2 increments up to £20 with £25 and £30 tickets also available. £2 and £4 tickets are subject to an additional 50p booking fee.
Non-League day is an annual day aimed at promoting non-league football on a Saturday when no top flight Premier League fixtures are taking place.
Many clubs offer ticket incentives and one-time offers aimed at drawing in more fans with Aldershot’s pay what you like deal potentially providing great value for money with a strong Poolie following expected as usual.
“We’re targeting a 4,000 plus crowd for this match. The offer is available for Hartlepool fans, we’d welcome as many Hartlepool fans as we can get,” Aldershot commercial manager Mark Butler said via the club website.