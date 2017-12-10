How Hartlepool United rated at Dover Athletic

POOLS RATINGS

Scott Loach: Another bad day for the player of the season. Made one good top from Parry, but beaten badly for the opener and needs to start commanding his six-yard area. 5

Carl Magnay: Never stopped trying or going forward. Had a good shot the keeper has saved and should have done better with a late effort. Like Loach at least went to see the angry fans afterwards. 6

Michael Ledger: Reinstated to team and got through game OK until being subbed so Harrison could bring on a more forward-orientated player. 5

Louis Laing: Brought ball forward like a Moore or Beckenbauer, but Pools need him simply to command at the back and keep Pools out of danger. Booked for the most cynical hack you'll see. 5

Nicky Deverdics: Never stopped going and was sent off while joining the attack. Pools can ill-afford to lose him. 6

Liam Donnelly: Once again he stood up and was counted and got through a terrific amount of work. 7

Michael Woods: Touch (and finishing) let him down a bit. Plenty of miles covered. 5

Conor Newton: Like his fellow flame-haired midfield partner, more non-stop energy. 5

Jack Munns: A nice touch here and there, but too weak in mind and body, where were the shots? Set-pieces not great. 4

Jake Cassidy: The pick of the front men. At least he worried the home defence but was kept in a wide area for too long. 6

Rhys Oates: Can never moan at him for effort, but his touch too often was off and needs to do better in final third.Subbed. 4

SUBS

Tomi Adeloye (for Oates 61): At least he got a shot on target, but he and Pools, for me, were summed up when he meekly ran the vball out of play then abused the linesman for it. Take responsibility yourself. 4

Blair Adams (for Ledger 77): Came on when Pools were in non-stop attack mode and slotted straight in. N/A

Unused subs: Richardson, Hawkins, Rodney

Booked: Laing 57. Sent off: Deverdics 89

Dover: Walker, Gallifuoco, Essam, Parry, Okosieme, Ilesanmi, Brundle, Nortey, Pinnock, Bird, Jeffrey (Daniel 65)

Unused subs: Alabi, Deen-Conteh, Fazakerly

Goals: Pinnock 2, 25; Bird 79, 90

Booked: Okosieme 61

Referee: Richard Hulme. Reffed it pretty well but red card for Deverdics was harsh. 6

Att: 1,083 (away 116)