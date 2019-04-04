How Hartlepool United's spending on agent fees compares to their National League rivals
Hartlepool United's expenditure on agent fees for the last twelve months has been revealed - but where do Pools rank among National League clubs?
The figures, released by the FA today, cover all deals completed between 1 February 2018 and 31 January 2019 - and show a big changes in spending on agent fees. But how do Pools' figures compare to the rest of the National League? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how much each non-league side spent on agent fees during the last year: