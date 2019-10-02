How the National League title odds have changed since the start of the season – new bookmakers' favourites, Wrexham, Hartlepool, Notts County and Chesterfield all drifting
With over a quarter of the 2019-20 season played, things are starting to take shape in the National League.
Several of the pre-season favourites have experienced difficult starts to the campaign and seen their odds drift as a result while there have been several surprise packages in and around the play-off places despite being tipped for relegation before a ball was kicked.
Scroll down and click through the pages to view the current National League standings and how their current odds reflect their position and have changed since the start of the campaign...