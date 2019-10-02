One of last season's pre-season favourites Leyton Orient were crowned National League champions in April 2019. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

How the National League title odds have changed since the start of the season – new bookmakers' favourites, Wrexham, Hartlepool, Notts County and Chesterfield all drifting

With over a quarter of the 2019-20 season played, things are starting to take shape in the National League.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:45 am

Several of the pre-season favourites have experienced difficult starts to the campaign and seen their odds drift as a result while there have been several surprise packages in and around the play-off places despite being tipped for relegation before a ball was kicked.

1. Bromley - 9/2 (favourites)

Fancied at the start of the season and only suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday. Currently lead the way after 14 games. Pre season title odds: 16/1

2. Halifax - 10/1

A relegation candidate based on their pre-season odds. Halifax have enjoyed a great start to the campaign which has seen their odds slashed. Pre-season title odds: 50/1

3. Yeovil Town - 9/1

The newly relegated side are the in form team in the National League having won each of their last seven matches which has seen them rise to third in the table and their odds shorten to third favourite for the title at 9/1. Pre-season title odds: 14/1

4. Woking - 20/1

Newly promoted Woking were the early pace setters in the National League after the opening 10 matches but have dropped down to fourth following a run of five without a win. They enjoyed a strong start in their previous season in the fifth tier before falling away and being relegated, they'll be looking to avoid a repeat of that this term. Pre-season title odds: 50/1

