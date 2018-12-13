How Richard Money aims to draw inspiration from 'I'm a Celebrity' winner Harry Redknapp at Hartlepool United

Richard Money is drawing inspiration from an unlikely source as he prepares for his first game in charge of Hartlepool United.

The ex-Luton and Cambridge boss has been out of management for over a year, but is feeling far from rusty ahead of his return to the dugout at Leamington on Saturday.

Instead, he feels time away from management has helped to refresh his juices - having taken similar such breaks in the past to great effect.

The 63-year-old feels uncomfortable jumping straight back into a job and feels the time is now right for a managerial return.

And Money - who led his first day of Hartlepool training yesterday - is hoping to follow in Harry Redknapp's footsteps after the ex-Tottenham and Portsmouth manager proved that age should be no barrier during his 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' triumph.

"My career path is a little bit different from a number of people, I don't jump from one job to another," explained the new Pools boss.

"I could have got straight back in when I left Cambridge, but I couldn't imagine taking another club the following week.

"It works for me, it doesn't necessarily work for other people, but I've found that a spell away from management refreshes the juices and gets you going again.

"I genuinely feel that this is a good time for me to get back.

"When you look at Harry [Redknapp] winning the jungle at 71, taking this job at 63 should be a breeze!"

A big crowd is expected for Pools' trip to Leamington, with supporters being advised that there will be no segregation in place on the day.

Fans are also encouraged to arrive early to secure a parking space at the ground or, alternatively, a shuttle bus is available from Leamington Spa train station.