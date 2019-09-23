Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Dover Athletic at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

How will Hartlepool United line-up against Chesterfield as they look to combat injuries, suspensions and off field issues?

Hartlepool United could be without eight first team players when they host Chesterfield at Victoria Park this evening (7:45pm kick-off).


Monday, 23rd September 2019


There’s no new reported injury issues to speak of with Luke Williams (knee), Luke Molyneux (leg), Fraser Kerr (ankle) are longer standing injuries while Myles Anderson (concussion), Niko Muir (hamstring) and Zach Hemming (back) remain doubts.

Nicky Featherstone and Ryan Donaldson will serve the first of their respective two game suspensions following their dismissals on Saturday.

All other players are expected to be available despite suggestions would refuse to play following Saturday’s events at The Vic.

1. GK - Ben Killip

Helpless for both goals conceded against Dover but made a quite remarkable save in the second half which sadly wasn't a big talking point from Saturday.

2. CB - Aaron Cunningham

Worked tirelessly to become on the key members of the Pools first team so far this season.

3. CB - Michael Raynes

The only outfield player to play every minute in the National League so far this season for Pools. Will be at the heart of defence.

4. CB - Kenton Richardson

Couldn't have asked for a more difficult returning game on Saturday but was solid enough to keep his place in the starting line-up.

