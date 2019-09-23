How will Hartlepool United line-up against Chesterfield as they look to combat injuries, suspensions and off field issues?
Hartlepool United could be without eight first team players when they host Chesterfield at Victoria Park this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 21:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 10:18 am
There’s no new reported injury issues to speak of with Luke Williams (knee), Luke Molyneux (leg), Fraser Kerr (ankle) are longer standing injuries while Myles Anderson (concussion), Niko Muir (hamstring) and Zach Hemming (back) remain doubts.
Nicky Featherstone and Ryan Donaldson will serve the first of their respective two game suspensions following their dismissals on Saturday.
All other players are expected to be available despite suggestions would refuse to play following Saturday’s events at The Vic.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted line-up for this evening...