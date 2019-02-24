'I wanted to leave at half-time': Hartlepool United fans react to 'shambolic' refereeing performance against Bromley

Hartlepool United lost for the first time in over a month after going down 2-1 at home to Bromley - but that wasn't the only talking point.

Referee Gareth Rhodes came under scrutiny following the game at the Super 6 Stadium, with Pools manager Craig Hignett saying the man in charge 'lost control'.

Hignett picked up a booking midway through the first half, as Rhodes made a string of baffling decisions, much to the frustration of the home fans.

And Pools supporters were quick to react on social media after the game, here are some of the responses:

On Twitter @durhamchris1983 said: 'Very poor today. Special mention to the referee, worst I've seen in years. Move on now...'

@hpoolneil added: "A new low in reffing today at @Official_HUFC Mr G Rhodes of York, he was incompetent at best @TheNationalLge get it sorted or fans will be knocking on your door."

@rayspindloe1 tweeted: "@Official_HUFC probably didn’t deserve a result today , great second goal by @bromleyfc but why did I have to witness that shambolic performance by Gareth Rhodes, hope we are going to make our feelings known to the relevant people in charge ,the refs spoil the national league"

Meanwhile on our HUFC Facebook page, Michelle Mckenna said: "He was shocking, but I find myself saying that week in and week out ! Agree the linesmen dare not flag for anything even if it's happening right under their nose. We had a poor second half yesterday but ref was like a 12th man for them !"

Neil Douglass commented: "I never want to see him at the vic again twice he’s been shocking"

Paul Fraser added: "The free kick and the booking second half was one of the most shocking decisions I’ve seen."

Andrew Williamson posted: "I wanted to leave at half time purely down to the ref."

Brian Burdis agreed: "I totally agree this referee was a load of rubbish it's tlme the league got its act together and gave red cards to them"