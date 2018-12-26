'If we score earlier we would have won the game' - Richard Money reacts to Hartlepool United's Gateshead loss

Richard Money believes Hartlepool United can take positives from their defeat at Gateshead.

Pools were beaten 2-1 at the International Stadium thanks to two strikes from in-form Middlesbrough loan man Luke Armstrong, despite a late rally which included Liam Noble scoring then missing from the penalty spot.

Despite being second best in the opening 45, Money says he was pleased with his players' performances.

And Money now feels fans are starting to see the hallmarks of him as a manager out on the field.

"We cannot be clouded by the result - to come away to your local rivals and lose is not what you want," said Money.

"It is more than trying to get the best out of what we have - we need to develop a philosophy and a style of playing. I had not seen much evidence of that thus far.

"A lot of what we saw today was the way we want to play. The result clouds things for people and it is my job as a manager to look beyond that.

"If you take two goals out of it, we have shaded the first half. In the second half it is one way traffic. If we had scored earlier I think we would have won the game."

Money admits he understands the frustration of fans after the loss, but he wants them to know there is definite method in his approach.

"If we walk off the pitch at 2-2 we are disappointed with the draw," he said.

"I want to tell the supporters I am not mad. I saw quite a lot of what I liked."