The Pools legend has managed wins over Aldershot Town, Brackley Town and Barnet ahead of the weekend trip to Notts County.
But, as Ole Solskjaer may be finding out at Old Trafford, isn’t the transition from taking temporary to full-time charge impossible? Not for everyone.
Here are Alex Cox, Luke Marsh and Ross Sanderson’s choices of the top seven English league managers who can offer Sweeney the most inspiration if he looks to succeed beyond being a short-term solution. Scroll down and click through the pages to find out our picks...
1. Jim Bentley - Morecambe
Bentley became caretaker player-manager of Morecambe in 2010, and kept them in the Football League. Asked to repeat the trick after being appointed manager full-time, Bentley did just that for for eight years, despite the The Shrimps’ financial worries. He was one of the longest serving managers in England before leaving for AFC Fylde earlier this week.
2. Darren Moore - West Brom
With the Baggies rock bottom of the Premier League, 10 points from safety and completely written off in April 2018, Moore took caretaker charge after Alan Pardew’s departure and gave the club a brief but invigorating glimmer of hope of survival. He then appeared to have maintained that momentum in the Championship, steering West Brom to fourth in the table, only to be sacked – to widespread condemnation – in March this year.
3. Chris Hughton - Newcastle United
Having taken temporary charge of the first team the previous autumn, coach Hughton was promoted again – permanently – to the top job at Newcastle following Alan Shearer’s failure to keep the club in the Premier League in 2009. Hughton rallied a divided dressing room superbly to lead the Magpies to promotion as champions of the Championship at the first time of asking and surpassing 100 points in the process. Having then overseen a 5-1 derby thumping of Sunderland in October 2010, Hughton’s position appeared secure, only for the club to sack him a few weeks later.
4. Chris Coleman - Fulham
Coleman steered Fulham away from relegation danger as caretaker boss in April 2003 and just a month later was appointed as full-time manager. In his first full season in charge at Craven Cottage, Coleman’s side finished ninth in the Premier League, providing them with the stability to stay in the top flight for another decade.
