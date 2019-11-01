3 . Chris Hughton - Newcastle United

Having taken temporary charge of the first team the previous autumn, coach Hughton was promoted again – permanently – to the top job at Newcastle following Alan Shearer’s failure to keep the club in the Premier League in 2009. Hughton rallied a divided dressing room superbly to lead the Magpies to promotion as champions of the Championship at the first time of asking and surpassing 100 points in the process. Having then overseen a 5-1 derby thumping of Sunderland in October 2010, Hughton’s position appeared secure, only for the club to sack him a few weeks later.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Copyright: