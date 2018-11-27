'Is Bates for real?' - Hartlepool United fans reacts as Liam Noble is left out against AFC Fylde

Hartlepool United manager Matthew Bates has made two changes for tonight's game against AFC Fylde.

Pools will welcome Josh Hawkes and Conor Newton back into the starting XI following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Dover Athletic.

Peter Kioso and Tyrone O'Neill are the players who have dropped out, with both starting on the bench.

They will be joined by Liam Noble after the talanted midfielder was left out of the squad altogether last time out.

Here's how some Pools fans reacted on social media.

@hpoolneil: Garbage...1 upfront again...is Bates for real.

@parko75: Muir noble kioso on bench and again featherweight and james play.Bates is a clown

@joolsHUFC: Looks like manager lost the plot tbf.. Hopefully proved wrong! 3-1 pools

@GasManTim: Cmon lads get stuck in. Nice to see @Joshhawkes5 back and Newton. Get stuck in and attack em.

@michaelbratt2: Would have noble in every time..but let's just see what happens good luck pools #nsd

@Scotty_roberts: Madness

@Poolieboy1Les1: C'mon Pools let's have a win and take a bit of pressure off ourselves.

@MullenderKevin: @Joshhawkes5 yes lad, do your thing! Come on pools