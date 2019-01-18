'It's like Christmas!': Hartlepool United fans react as Richard Money seals TRIPLE transfer swoop

Hartlepool United have strengthened their ranks with THREE new additions - and fans are delighted.

Richard Money has secured the additions of Michael Raynes, Nicke Kabamba and Luke Molyneux on season-long loan deals - with the trio all available to feature against Harrogate Town tomorrow afternoon.

And supporters were delighted at the triple swoop, praising Pools for securing some talented additions ahead of the season run-in.

Here's the best of the reaction to the quickfire deals on social media:

@SEPoolies said: "Signing Signing Signing.This is just like Christmas"

@hallyink added: "3 new signings in an hour for @Official_HUFC, superb work. I can feel the optimism creeping back......"

@daveflemm tweeted: "suddenly looking forward to Harrogate a lot more now"

@GasManTim commented: "Class well done Pools. Hope they all start tomorrow"

@FHAsians posted: "What a Friday!"

On the addition of Sunderland youngster Molyneux, @durhamchris1983 said: "seen this lad play a good few times, he'll do well for Pools. Good signing this"

@pooliemike07 added: "Another good signing, did he really well at gateshead, looking forward to tomorrow now"

After the signing of Kabamba was announced. @Dannytempz7 tweeted: "Was a right handful for them just before Christmas . Another good signing !"

@Joe_Truck posted: "Cracking"

And when the experienced Raynes put pen to paper, @michaelbratt2 said: "Brilliant signing welcome to pools Michael"

@clarke1371 added: "Finally a commanding centre half, who’ll actually play"