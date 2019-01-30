'It was hard' - Craig Hignett reveals his thoughts about returning to management at Hartlepool United

Craig Hignett has revealed taking the Hartlepool United top job was one of the hardest of his football career.

Last weekend Hignett started his third spell in the dugout - his second on a permanent basis - with victory over Braintree Town.

It came just days after taking the reigns from now departed Richard Money, who took the bizarre step of offering to step aside just 43 days after winning the race to manage the Super 6 Stadium outfit.

Director of football Hignett was then asked to step in to help the club in their hour of need and the new boss admits it was no easy call to put his head back above the parapet at Pools.

"It was hard," he said.

"Me and chairman (Raj Singh)a re honest, we speak openly, bluntly with each other.

"If he is unhappy he tells me and vice-versa. We have that kind of relationship.

"At the end of the day this is a results driven business and as long as he sees progress and improvement he will be alright.

"If I don't win enough games I will be under pressure - that won't spoil our friendship. It just goes with the job and is part and parcel of being a football manager."

Hignett has made no secret of his desire to return to full-time coaching, but he had stated the lack of desire to do it at Pools.

Explaining his call, the manager said: "I enjoyed doing the recruitment and watching games but having an involvement, an input, then seeing it out in a game - it gave me a buzz,.

"I want to be a coach. It is what I want to do."