'It will fall into place sooner rather than later' - Craig Harrison remains positive after Hartlepool United let two leads slip

Craig Harrison believes everything will fall into place for his Hartlepool United side "sooner rather than later".

Pools were held to a 2-2 home draw against Gateshead, despite being ahead twice in the National League encounter.

And despite negativity among Poolies, Harrison is sure things will click for his side in the not too distant future.

"We keep going and getting on with it. It will fall into place sooner rather than later," Harrison said after watching Keith Watson twice put his Pools side ahead, only to see Richard Pentiket and Wes York cancel it out.

"One of the main positives about this side is that we score more than we did. We have four goals in two games.

"With that, though, there are negatives. One of those is that we also conceded four goals in two games."

Harrison's side have now gone six games without a win, which is as long as they did at the start of the fifth tier campaign.

He continued: "I a gutted, again. In patches we played well and first-half, take their goal out of it, they had one shot.

"Then they scored a goal, which could have been stopped. We have been working on that kind of thing in training. We just let them come inside and cross. I think it comes off his backside and creeps in. Then we get in at half-time and get going again, start well, in front again and give another poor goal away.

"We do so well defending with ten men last week, we talk about it, and show them footage. We don’t take it in.

"It’s frustrating, we make honest mistakes at times, we all do, but we have given another lead away."