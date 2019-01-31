Jake Cassidy's Hartlepool United exit stalls but interest builds in the wantaway striker

Jake Cassidy's Maidstone United move has stalled with cash proving the stumbling block to his Hartlepool United exit.

It had been expected Cassidy, out of contract in the summer, would sign for the Stones, where he spent the first half of the season on loan, on a permanent deal earlier this week.

But things have not been as straight forward as expected with Cassidy's wages understood to be the stumbling block.

"Jake spoke to Maidstone and indicated to them he wanted to go back there so we didn’t stand in his way," said manager Craig Hignett.

"Maidstone have now decided they can’t fully afford him so they are wiping their feet with it a bit so we have to wait and see."

Hignett has revealed Cassidy is being monitored by a number of other clubs, though, so he fully expects the player to depart before his side take on Ebbsfleet United this weekend.

He continued: “Hopefully something will get done this week, but there’s no just Maidstone in for him, there’s other clubs as well.

"Something will happen with him I would imagine."

On his own club's transfer business, Hignett is still hopeful of getting "one or two" deals done.

“We might have one out, maybe two," he said.

"But we have to get the right ones in, they won’t just come for the sake of it. We have four loans, so we can only get one more in and if we can do something permanent then great.

“We have players we want, we just wait for one of them to get hot."