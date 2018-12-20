Jake Cassidy set to be handed chance to resurrect Hartlepool United career

New boss Richard Money is set to hand Jake Cassidy the opportunity to resurrect his Hartlepool United career.

Money has confirmed he will welcome back the striker from his loan spell at Maidstone United on January - and Cassidy will be reintegrated into the Pools first-team setup.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's visit of Havant & Waterlooville, when asked about Cassidy by the Mail, the manager said: "Jake is back here on January 2 – he is our player and he’s staying."

Speaking to the club website Money went on to reveal he tried to sign the player TWICE when he was manager at Cambridge.

"I tried to sign Jake twice when I was at Cambridge," he said.

"He’s been on loan at Maidstone and we’ve talked about other people but my experience is that you’re much better off staying with the one that you know.

"We know what he is and we know what he does. He’s an honest, battering ram centre-forward who will work for the team and if we can create a few more opportunities and get people around him we hope he’ll hit the ground running."

Cassidy was sent out on loan by former manager Matthew Bates back in September, despite starting the season as Pools' main striker.

The 25-year-old scored one goal in five appearances for Pools at the beginning of the campaign, before turning out 14 times for the Stones.

Cassidy's return looks set to coincide with the visit of current club Maidstone to the Super 6 Stadium on January 5.

The news of Cassidy's return comes after Lewis Hawkins was recalled from his own loan spell at York City by the manager.

Hawkins is expected to be in the Pools matchday squad this weekend for the visit of Lee Bradbury's men.

On Hawkins, Money said: "We are bringing Lewis back from York because he knows the club," said Money.

"We have got five games coming up over Christmas and I don't see why he should be anywhere else when he should be here.

"It gives me a chance to have a look at him."