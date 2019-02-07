Jake Cassidy slams 'negative' Hartlepool United in explosive interview following Maidstone move

Jake Cassidy has branded Hartlepool United a 'negative club' and slammed Pools supporters for creating a 'poisonous' atmosphere.

The 25-year-old forward rejoined Maidstone United on loan earlier this week, after spending three months at the The Gallagher Stadium earlier in the campaign.

And in an explosive interview with Kent Online, Cassidy has strongly criticised Hartlepool's fans and claims he was dragged down by the negative atmosphere at the Super 6 Stadium.

"I don't think they're good to many people, to be fair," said Cassidy.

"If it's not going well it's a bit poisonous. That's the stigma around the club. It's just a negative club.

"A lot of people from the club have come out saying that and I don't think it's something that's going to change, unless they get promoted, which they're not going to do this year.

"I don't listen too much to what the fans think but there's a lot of players who do go under once it turns and it's a shame for the club because there's some good players who aren't fulfilling their potential because they're getting slated every week."

Cassidy played 16 games for Maidstone before returning Hartlepool in December, after the striker was recalled by Richard Money.

He then scored against the Stones in his first game back at Pools, yet it soon became clear he wanted to return.

"I felt comfortable at Maidstone," said Cassidy.

“Everyone was very welcoming, from the chairman to the fans, and it just felt like a club I wanted to be at and where I was performing.

"You've seen for yourself with Hartlepool, the negativity and everything around it. It was just nice for me to get away.

"I had options elsewhere but when you put everything into perspective, the way I was treated on and off the field by Maidstone, it's nice to repay a bit of faith and come back and try and finish the job we started and stay in the league.

Cassidy joined Pools from Guiseley in 2017 following spells at Wolves and Oldham.

The striker remains contracted to Hartlepool until the end of the season but hopes his latest loan move can put him back in the shop window.

Maidstone are 23rd in the National League, six points from safety, but Cassidy believes they can beat the drop.

"I've only got six months left on my contract at Hartlepool and I'm not going to get a new one there so I thought I just need to get out and play and get in the shop window again and hopefully keep Maidstone in the league," added Cassidy.

"We're only six points off it and there's a lot of games to play.

"The players are more than capable of staying in the league and it gives me an extra buzz being back here. I can't wait to crack on."