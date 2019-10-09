Jason Kennedy reveals his honest verdict on how the National League compares to League Two
Jason Kennedy has offered his honest verdict on life in the National League – with the Hartlepool United man pinpointing the key to success for the side this term.
Kennedy, who was released from League Two side Carlisle United in the summer, believes there is little difference between the fourth and fifth tiers.
Indeed, he believes consistency will be key for Pools if they are to return to the EFL this term – having spoken of his pride at representing one of his local sides.
“The league is similar to League Two,” he admitted.
“Anyone can beat anyone and it all comes down to consistency.
“You can play well and get results or you can scrap them out as we have done previously.
“To play for a local team, I’ve got a lot of friends and family who are Hartlepool fans so I want to do well.”